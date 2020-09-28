Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Veritex (VBTX – Research Report) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH – Research Report).

Veritex (VBTX)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Veritex today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritex with a $22.00 average price target.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Limestone Bancorp, Flagstar Bancorp, and Fulton Financial.

The the analyst consensus on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

