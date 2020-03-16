Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and Blackrock (NYSE: BLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report) and Blackrock (BLK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

US Bancorp (USB)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgraded US Bancorp to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.50.

Blackrock (BLK)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $413.78, close to its 52-week low of $383.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $565.25, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

