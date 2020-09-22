Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT), Stellus Capital (NYSE: SCM) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uniti Group (UNIT – Research Report), Stellus Capital (SCM – Research Report) and Rent-A-Center (RCII – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Uniti Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniti Group is a Hold with an average price target of $8.33.

Stellus Capital (SCM)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital.

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Rent-A-Center yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rent-A-Center with a $33.00 average price target.

