September 24, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) and Univest Of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ: UVSP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Insurance Holdings (UIHCResearch Report) and Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

United Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Univest Of Pennsylvania.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

