Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC – Research Report) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX – Research Report).

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings on November 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36, close to its 52-week low of $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Insurance Holdings with a $8.00 average price target.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending on November 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.28.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.4% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, FS KKR Capital Corp. II, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $20.00 average price target, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

