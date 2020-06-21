June 21, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on United Insurance Holdings (UIHCResearch Report) and Citigroup (CResearch Report).

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings on June 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.18, close to its 52-week low of $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75.

Citigroup (C)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup on June 18 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.74, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

