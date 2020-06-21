Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC – Research Report) and Citigroup (C – Research Report).

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings on June 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.18, close to its 52-week low of $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75.

Citigroup (C)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup on June 18 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.74, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

