Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF) and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF – Research Report) and UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.79, close to its 52-week low of $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6592 out of 7009 analysts.

UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.28, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.80 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF13.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Reingen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.59.

