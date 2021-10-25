Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF – Research Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report).

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.55, close to its 52-week high of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #606 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.10, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR11.60 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $414.70, close to its 52-week high of $420.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $460.62 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

