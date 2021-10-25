October 25, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on UniCredit SpA (UNCFFResearch Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GSResearch Report).

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.55, close to its 52-week high of $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #606 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.10, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR11.60 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $414.70, close to its 52-week high of $420.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $460.62 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019