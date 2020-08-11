Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH), Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UMH Properties (UMH – Research Report), Hannon Armstrong (HASI – Research Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report).

UMH Properties (UMH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on UMH Properties today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UMH Properties with a $17.50 average price target, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.24, close to its 52-week high of $39.91.

Souther has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Hannon Armstrong.

According to TipRanks.com, Souther is ranked #2370 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hannon Armstrong with a $38.86 average price target, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

