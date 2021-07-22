Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG on July 20 and set a price target of CHF17.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.58.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3316 out of 7591 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.95, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF17.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report issued on July 19, Michael Huttner CFA from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF451.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $395.00.

CFA has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1648 out of 7591 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $465.33 average price target, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on July 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF434.00 price target.

