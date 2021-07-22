July 22, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVFResearch Report).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG on July 20 and set a price target of CHF17.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.58.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #3316 out of 7591 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.95, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report issued on July 19, Michael Huttner CFA from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF451.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $395.00.

CFA has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1648 out of 7591 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $465.33 average price target, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on July 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF434.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019