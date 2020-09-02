September 2, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released yesterday, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF14.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.19.

Omahen has an average return of 20.6% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #6433 out of 6924 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.16.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.93.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 35.0% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #3225 out of 6924 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.71, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019