Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trupanion (TRUP – Research Report) and Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report).

Trupanion (TRUP)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion on June 11 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.26, close to its 52-week high of $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 85.7% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $43.50 average price target, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

In a report issued on June 12, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.25.

