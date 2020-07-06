Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) and Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Truist Financial (TFC – Research Report) and Kimco Realty (KIM – Research Report).

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report issued on July 2, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $42.46 average price target, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty on July 2 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kimco Realty with a $12.85 average price target, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report issued on June 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

