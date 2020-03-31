March 31, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Toronto Dominion Bank (TDResearch Report) and Cronos Group (CRONResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Scotiabank analyst Sumit Malhotra maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank today and set a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhotra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Malhotra covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank, and Laurentian Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $49.81 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is ranked #4319 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cronos Group with a $8.56 average price target, a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, MKM Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

