Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR), Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) and Apollo Real Estate (NYSE: ARI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on The RMR Group (RMR – Research Report), Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE – Research Report) and Apollo Real Estate (ARI – Research Report).

The RMR Group (RMR)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on The RMR Group on April 22 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Independence Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The RMR Group with a $42.90 average price target.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report issued on April 22, Michael Gorman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 83.7% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Kite Realty Group, and Regency Centers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Apollo Real Estate (ARI)

In a report issued on April 23, Timothy P. Hayes from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.11, close to its 52-week high of $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Real Estate is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

