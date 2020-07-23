July 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF) and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report) and UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Jonny Urwin from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG, with a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.20.

Urwin has an average return of 23.4% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Urwin is ranked #4230 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $90.27 average price target, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG today and set a price target of CHF14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.18.

Payen has an average return of 4.5% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #5070 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $13.70 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF14.00 price target.

