Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sunstone Hotel (SHO – Research Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report).

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released yesterday, Philipp Kaiser from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR48.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85, close to its 52-week high of $47.97.

Kaiser has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaiser is ranked #2825 out of 6850 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.15.

