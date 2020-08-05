August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sunstone Hotel (SHOResearch Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report).

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released yesterday, Philipp Kaiser from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR48.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85, close to its 52-week high of $47.97.

Kaiser has an average return of 8.7% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaiser is ranked #2825 out of 6850 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019