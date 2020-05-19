Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO) and Chubb (NYSE: CB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sunstone Hotel (SHO – Research Report) and Chubb (CB – Research Report).

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 35.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Sunstone Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.64, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Chubb (CB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.58, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

