May 19, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO) and Chubb (NYSE: CB)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sunstone Hotel (SHOResearch Report) and Chubb (CBResearch Report).

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 35.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Sunstone Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.64, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Chubb (CB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.58, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

