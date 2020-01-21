Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (NYSE: STT), First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) and BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on State Street (STT – Research Report), First Horizon (FHN – Research Report) and BancFirst (BANF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

State Street (STT)

In a report released today, Jeff Harte from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.76, close to its 52-week high of $85.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Evercore Partners.

State Street has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

First Horizon (FHN)

In a report released today, Tyler Stafford from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on First Horizon, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20, close to its 52-week high of $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Stafford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Stafford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Capstar Financial Holdings, and Franklin Financial Network.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Horizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33.

BancFirst (BANF)

Piper Sandler analyst Brendan Nosal maintained a Hold rating on BancFirst today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.60, close to its 52-week high of $63.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Citizens Community Bancorp, First Business Financial, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BancFirst with a $63.00 average price target.

