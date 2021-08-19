Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Street (NYSE: STT) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on State Street (STT – Research Report) and AltC Acquisition (ALCC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

State Street (STT)

In a report issued on August 17, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on State Street, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $92.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Janus Henderson Group, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.00.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs reiterated a Buy rating on AltC Acquisition today and set a price target of CHF85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Friedrichs covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

AltC Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.49.

