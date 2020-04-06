April 6, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) and ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on State Auto Financial (STFCResearch Report) and ProAssurance (PRAResearch Report).

State Auto Financial (STFC)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Hold rating on State Auto Financial today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for State Auto Financial with a $24.00 average price target.

ProAssurance (PRA)

In a report released today, Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler maintained a Sell rating on ProAssurance, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ProAssurance.

