Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (Other OTC: SPXXF) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF – Research Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report).

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge on September 17 and set a price target of NOK71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Banca Mediolanum SpA, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.82.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on September 18, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.8% success rate. Neuhold covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, ADO Properties SA, and IMMOFINANZ AG.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.71, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR49.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.