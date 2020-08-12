Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: South State (NASDAQ: SSB) and Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on South State (SSB – Research Report) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

South State (SSB)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on South State, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 58.5% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on South State is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.38, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 59.7% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Granite Point Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

