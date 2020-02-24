Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) and Avis Budget (NASDAQ: CAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Solar Capital (SLRC – Research Report) and Avis Budget (CAR – Research Report).

Solar Capital (SLRC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Investment Corp, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.33, a -29.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.