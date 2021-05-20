Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Simon Property (NYSE: SPG) and National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Simon Property (SPG – Research Report) and National Health Investors (NHI – Research Report).

Simon Property (SPG)

In a report issued on May 10, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.27, close to its 52-week high of $128.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simon Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.50, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

National Health Investors (NHI)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on National Health Investors on May 10 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Health Investors with a $73.75 average price target.

