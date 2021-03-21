Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) and Farmland (NYSE: FPI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Scully Royalty (SRL – Research Report) and Farmland (FPI – Research Report).

Scully Royalty (SRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino reiterated a Buy rating on Scully Royalty on March 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.91, close to its 52-week high of $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Scully Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Farmland (FPI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Farmland on March 18 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Farmland has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

