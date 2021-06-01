June 1, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (Other OTC: SGCFF) and Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFFResearch Report) and Community Healthcare (CHCTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF)

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A on April 16 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grauman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Grauman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

In a report issued on May 25, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Community Healthcare, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 90.9% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Community Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019