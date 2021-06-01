Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (Other OTC: SGCFF) and Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF – Research Report) and Community Healthcare (CHCT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A (SGCFF)

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A on April 16 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grauman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Grauman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.47.

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

In a report issued on May 25, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Community Healthcare, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 90.9% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Community Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.33.

