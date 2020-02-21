February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: RioCan Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: RIOCF) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (Other OTC: SMMCF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCFResearch Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCFResearch Report).

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

In a report released yesterday, Dean Wilkinson from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.81.

Wilkinson has an average return of 7.5% when recommending RioCan Real Estate Investment.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is ranked #301 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.44, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Couprie from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

Couprie has an average return of 24.5% when recommending Summit Industrial Income REIT.

According to TipRanks.com, Couprie is ranked #1254 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019