Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) and Cubesmart (NYSE: CUBE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Redfin (RDFN – Research Report), Lexington Realty (LXP – Research Report) and Cubesmart (CUBE – Research Report).

Redfin (RDFN)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Redfin on November 5 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Integral Ad Science, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Hold with an average price target of $56.50, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Lexington Realty (LXP)

In a report issued on November 5, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Lexington Realty, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.74, close to its 52-week high of $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.7% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Four Corners Property, and Community Healthcare.

Lexington Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

Cubesmart (CUBE)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on Cubesmart on November 5 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.53, close to its 52-week high of $56.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Urban Edge Properties.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on October 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

