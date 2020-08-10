Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Re/Max Holdings (NYSE: RMAX), Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) and GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Re/Max Holdings (RMAX – Research Report), Virtu Financial (VIRT – Research Report) and GoHealth (GOCO – Research Report).

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)

In a report released today, John Campbell from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Re/Max Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cannae Holdings, Realogy, and Redfin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Re/Max Holdings with a $40.00 average price target.

Virtu Financial (VIRT)

In a report released today, Ben Herbert from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Virtu Financial, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Nasdaq.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $27.20 average price target, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

GoHealth (GOCO)

In a report released today, Lauren Cassel from Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with a Hold rating on GoHealth and a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.25, close to its 52-week low of $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Foot Locker, and Chewy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.11.

