August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Re/Max Holdings (NYSE: RMAX), Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) and GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Re/Max Holdings (RMAXResearch Report), Virtu Financial (VIRTResearch Report) and GoHealth (GOCOResearch Report).

Re/Max Holdings (RMAX)

In a report released today, John Campbell from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Re/Max Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cannae Holdings, Realogy, and Redfin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Re/Max Holdings with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Virtu Financial (VIRT)

In a report released today, Ben Herbert from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Virtu Financial, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Nasdaq.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $27.20 average price target, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

GoHealth (GOCO)

In a report released today, Lauren Cassel from Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with a Hold rating on GoHealth and a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.25, close to its 52-week low of $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Foot Locker, and Chewy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019