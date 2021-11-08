Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) and Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Rayonier (RYN – Research Report) and Manulife Financial (MFC – Research Report).

Rayonier (RYN)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier on November 5 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.93, close to its 52-week high of $40.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, West Fraser Timber Co, and Graphic Packaging.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.00, implying a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Manulife Financial (MFC)

BMO Capital analyst Tom Mackinnon maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial on November 5 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackinnon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 74.0% success rate. Mackinnon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Fleet Management, Sun Life Financial, and CI Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.04, implying a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.