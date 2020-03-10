March 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) and OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGOResearch Report) and OneMain Holdings (OMFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Organogenesis Holdings with a $8.75 average price target, a 140.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.85, close to its 52-week low of $29.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.77, implying a 67.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

