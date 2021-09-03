Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) and BRT Realty (NYSE: BRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on One Liberty Properties (OLP – Research Report) and BRT Realty (BRT – Research Report).

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti initiated coverage with a Hold rating on One Liberty Properties today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.95, close to its 52-week high of $32.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Preferred Apartment Communities, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on One Liberty Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BRT Realty (BRT)

BRT Realty received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.53, close to its 52-week high of $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #3412 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BRT Realty with a $25.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.