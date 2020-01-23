Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Northern (NASDAQ: NTRS), Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) and Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northern (NTRS – Research Report), Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report) and Navient (NAVI – Research Report).

Northern (NTRS)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Northern, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.11, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report released today, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McEvoy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 69.1% success rate. McEvoy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, First Financial Bancorp, and Heartland Financial USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wintrust Financial with a $73.29 average price target, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on January 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Navient (NAVI)

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Hold rating on Navient today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.31, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as OneMain Holdings, AGNC Investment, and Gladstone Land.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navient is a Hold with an average price target of $15.93, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

