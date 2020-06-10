Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) and State Street (NYSE: STT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on NMI Holdings (NMIH – Research Report) and State Street (STT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on NMI Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $21.75 average price target, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

State Street (STT)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $66.80 average price target, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

