August 15, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NYSE: NREF) and MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREFResearch Report) and MarketWise (MKTWResearch Report).

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

In a report issued on August 11, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.29, close to its 52-week high of $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 80.4% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Community Healthcare, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MarketWise (MKTW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on MarketWise on August 12 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MarketWise with a $17.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019