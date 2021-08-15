Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NYSE: NREF) and MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF – Research Report) and MarketWise (MKTW – Research Report).

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

In a report issued on August 11, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.29, close to its 52-week high of $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 80.4% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Community Healthcare, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25.

MarketWise (MKTW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on MarketWise on August 12 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MarketWise with a $17.00 average price target.

