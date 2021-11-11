Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) and PennyMac Financial (NYSE: PFSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on M&T Bank (MTB – Research Report), Western Alliance (WAL – Research Report) and PennyMac Financial (PFSI – Research Report).

M&T Bank (MTB)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank on October 24 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 82.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $176.00 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Western Alliance (WAL)

In a report issued on October 25, Casey Haire from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.58, close to its 52-week high of $124.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Western Alliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.88, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

PennyMac Financial (PFSI)

Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Financial on October 29 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Carr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Rocket Companies, and Mr Cooper Group.

PennyMac Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.33, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

