December 13, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Metlife (NYSE: MET) and Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Metlife (METResearch Report) and Sunstone Hotel (SHOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Metlife (MET)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Metlife on December 11 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 88.9% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Metlife with a $52.11 average price target, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report issued on December 11, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sunstone Hotel, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $10.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

