August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Metlife (NYSE: MET) and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Metlife (METResearch Report) and Public Storage (PSAResearch Report).

Metlife (MET)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Metlife yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Metlife with a $44.33 average price target.

Public Storage (PSA)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Public Storage, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Storage is a Hold with an average price target of $196.63.

