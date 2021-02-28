Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (NYSE: MA), VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) and Physicians Realty (NYSE: DOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA – Research Report), VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) and Physicians Realty (DOC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on February 25 and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $353.85, close to its 52-week high of $368.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 81.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $393.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VICI Properties (VICI)

In a report issued on February 25, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.50, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

VICI Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty (DOC)

In a report issued on February 25, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Physicians Realty with a $19.00 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.