Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Mastercard (MA – Research Report), Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI – Research Report).

Mastercard (MA)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard yesterday and set a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $261.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $318.86, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $286.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.82, close to its 52-week low of $23.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Synchrony Financial.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.50, representing a 94.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.28, close to its 52-week low of $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.70, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

