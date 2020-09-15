Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX), Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report), Mastercard (MA – Research Report) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY – Research Report).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report issued on September 13, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $464.06.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $534.71 average price target, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $492.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $339.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $357.44, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on September 9, KBW also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Central Valley Community Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.01, close to its 52-week low of $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

