Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX), Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST – Research Report) and Randolph Bancorp (RNDB – Research Report).

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $503.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $495.26, close to its 52-week high of $517.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $404.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Host Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Host Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.96.

Randolph Bancorp (RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Havener is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 47.6% success rate. Havener covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Western New England Bancorp, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Randolph Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

