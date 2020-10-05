October 5, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) and Washington Real Estate Investment (NYSE: WRE)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTXResearch Report) and Washington Real Estate Investment (WREResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings today and set a price target of $566.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $497.28.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $531.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment to Buy, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, First Industrial Realty, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019