Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN), Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) and Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN – Research Report), Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION – Research Report) and Ladder Capital (LADR – Research Report).

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Buy rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Seacoast Banking Of Florida, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Zions Bancorporation National Association has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, which is a 53.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Ladder Capital (LADR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Ladder Capital yesterday and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Ladder Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.