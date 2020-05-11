Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) and Sunstone Hotel (NYSE: SHO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Main Street Capital (MAIN – Research Report) and Sunstone Hotel (SHO – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Mark Hughes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunstone Hotel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.64.

