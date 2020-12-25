Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE: MIC) and Canaccord Genuity (Other OTC: CCORF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC – Research Report) and Canaccord Genuity (CCORF – Research Report).

Canaccord Genuity (CCORF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Canaccord Genuity on December 17 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.54, equals to its 52-week high of $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 87.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Goff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Drone Delivery Canada, and Skylight Health Group.

Canaccord Genuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.35.

