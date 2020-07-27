Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Lemonade (LMND – Research Report) and International Money Express (IMXI – Research Report).

Lemonade (LMND)

Lemonade received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 74.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemonade is a Hold with an average price target of $93.00, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

International Money Express (IMXI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Money Express with a $13.00 average price target.

