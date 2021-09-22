Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) and US Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report) and US Bancorp (USB – Research Report).

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

In a report released today, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Urban Edge Properties.

Kilroy Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.25.

US Bancorp (USB)

US Bancorp received a Hold rating and a $61.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.44, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

