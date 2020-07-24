July 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR) and Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kaleyra (KLRResearch Report) and Repay Holdings (RPAYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $27.25 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019